Colebrook fire kills one, displaces six

COLEBROOK, N.H. (WCAX) - One person is dead and several others displaced after a fire broke out in a Colebrook apartment building.

State fire officials say rescue crews were called to Main Street shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday and found heavy smoke coming from the apartment building. Six people were rescued from a porch roof but another was unable to escape and was later found dead.

Police haven’t released their name. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Five residents who escaped were treated at a hospital and one was transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for further treatment. The Red Cross is helping families who lived in the building’s six occupied apartments.

