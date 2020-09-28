Constitutional law professor weighs in on Coney Barrett’s potential impact on Supreme Court

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Judge Amy Coney Barrett is officially the nominee to take over the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court. Coney Barrett accepted the nomination from President Trump in a Rose Garden Ceremony on Saturday.

On Sunday, Constitutional law professor Jared Carter weighed in on the impact he believes Coney Barrett will have on the high court.

“If you look at the decisions she’s written or dissented from, I think it’s pretty clear she’s going to part of a shift to the right at the U.S. Supreme Court,” he said.

Carter says there’s no question Coney Barrett is more conservative than her predecessor, but he says he wouldn’t call her an extremist, as some critics are painting her as. Carter compares her to the late Antonin Scalia, who Coney Barrett once clerked for.

“So for some folks, I suppose he was an extremist. For others, he was a straight shooter,” Carter said. “Is she likely to shift the court further to the right? Absolutely. Are we going to see changes in respect to major rules of law? I think undoubtedly. Is she an extremist with no judicial temperament? I don’t think so.”

Carter says Coney Barrett has indicated she’s not as tied to the principle of precedent, which gives previous recent Supreme Court decisions stability and protection from being reversed. He predicts controversial decisions like Roe v. Wade could be restricted under a majority-conservative court, but not overturned.

“So I think what we’re likely to see, at least in my view, is not a wholesale reversal of Roe v. Wade and a woman’s right to choose but I think we’re going to see states being able to more-closely restrict and more-closely regulate the right to an abortion,” he said.

People in Burlington say they don’t know enough about Coney Barrett and her political views just yet, but they’re not warmed up to the idea of a 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court.

“It’s pretty scary. I don’t know exactly how things will change but I think it’s definitely going to define the country for the next couple of decades,” said Nathan Rubin.

“My husband and I, this coming Tuesday, will be celebrating the fifth anniversary of our being married. That could very well be taken away,” said Gary Stuard. “We need the Supreme Court to be balanced and represented all of us. Not just a conservative faction and not just a liberal faction but all of America,” said Steven Lisi.

If Coney Barrett gets confirmed to the Supreme Court, Carter predicts the conservative majority will fight for more robust religious freedom protections.

