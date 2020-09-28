Cuomo raises alarm about new virus hot spots

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo is raising alarm about the emergence of a handful of coronavirus hot spots in New York.

The Democratic governor said Monday that just 10 ZIP codes represent a quarter of the state’s new infections in recent testing. New York has reported just over 11,500 new COVID-19 infections over the past two weeks. Cuomo says the state has 200 rapid testing machines available.

A disproportionate number of new cases have come from a handful of communities in and north of New York City that are home to many Orthodox Jews. Cuomo warned he could close schools where too many people are testing positive.

