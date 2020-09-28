Advertisement

Cuomo raises alarm about new virus hot spots

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo is raising alarm about the emergence of a handful of coronavirus hot spots in New York.

The Democratic governor said Monday that just 10 ZIP codes represent a quarter of the state’s new infections in recent testing. New York has reported just over 11,500 new COVID-19 infections over the past two weeks. Cuomo says the state has 200 rapid testing machines available.

A disproportionate number of new cases have come from a handful of communities in and north of New York City that are home to many Orthodox Jews. Cuomo warned he could close schools where too many people are testing positive.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Positive COVID-19 cases in a Rutland long-term care facility

Updated: moments ago
Two employees at a long term care facility in Rutland test positive for the coronavirus.

News

Vet offers tips for running safely with your dog

Updated: moments ago
Do you run with your dog? If so, there are a few things you should keep in mind.

News

Bill banning sale of ivory heads to Gov. Scott’s desk

Updated: 7 minutes ago
A bill banning the sale of ivory and other animal parts is on its way to Governor Scott’s desk.

News

Are Vt. tourist destinations noticing a difference due to the pandemic?

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Are popular tourist destinations noticing a difference due to the pandemic?

News

Survey finds many of Vt. COVID refugees short-timers

Updated: 34 minutes ago
A new survey of people who moved to Vermont to “shelter in place” during the pandemic shows fewer than half plan to stay.

Latest News

News

Vermont zuke in the running for world record

Updated: 39 minutes ago
One Vermonter is receiving world recognition for his gardening skills after growing a record-breaking zucchini. So how did he do it? Our Ike Bendavid went digging for answers.

News

Group of Vt. doctors push for single-payer health care reform

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
A group of doctors and health care reform advocates is urging Vermont leaders to dump the state’s all-payer model and switch over to a single-payer system.

News

Lebanon schools to return to 5-days in-person

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
The Lebanon New Hampshire School district will be returning to 5-day in-person instruction.

News

Bill banning sale of ivory heads to Gov. Scott’s desk

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont lawmakers send a bill to Governor Scott which will ban the sale of Ivory and other covered animal parts

AP

ATF, Vermont police offer $15K to solve Stowe arson fires

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A series of arson fires in the town of Stowe is prompting the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Vermont police to offer a $15,000 reward for help leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.