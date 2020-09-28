Downtown Burlington business burglarized

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A downtown Burlington business is burglarized.

Police say early Sunday morning they responded to Battery Street Jeans to find the glass door completely shattered.

Police say Edward Lamson, 21, of Winooski is to blame. They found him inside the building.

It took police 30 minutes to coax him out and place him in custody.

He’s being held at Northwestern Correctional Facility. Lamson already has two felonies on his record.

