Fire crews battle remote, backcountry fire

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire crews had to hike into the backcountry to put out a weekend fire.

The Waterbury and Stowe Fire Departments responded to a trail between Hunger Mountain and Stowe Pinnacle on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, they say they had to hike 1.6 miles through rugged terrain with water and tools. They say it’s unclear what caused the fire, but officials say it serves as a good reminder of the extremely dry conditions.

They want to thank Alex Brecher who helped them find the fire and carry water backpacks to the burn site.

Officials say all outside burning in Stowe is suspended until it rains.

