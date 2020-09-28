Freshman students to go remote after mold found at MAUHS

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Freshmen students at Mount Anthony Union High School will stay online this week after mold was discovered in a section of ceiling tiles.

According to a message from the superintendent, they say a section of ceiling tiles and a number of unit ventilators in the math wing of the Bennington high school developed mold spores from moisture exposure.

They say out of an abundance of caution, contractors will be coming in to do assess and clean.

Freshmen students will stay remote for this entire week.

We’re told an update will be provided on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.