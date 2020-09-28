Advertisement

Jury finds NH white nationalist guilty of rape threat

Christopher Cantwell-File photo
Christopher Cantwell-File photo (WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H (AP) - A federal jury on Monday found a self-proclaimed white nationalist guilty of threatening to rape the wife of a man who was part of a racist group he felt was harassing and bullying him.

Christopher Cantwell is a New Hampshire resident and radio host who became known after participating in a deadly 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was arrested in January on federal charges of extortion, making threats and cyberstalking.

The jury found Cantwell guilty of two of the three charges. He was found guilty of extortion of extortion and threatening to injure property or reputation, but not guilty of cyberstalking.

He faces up to 22 years in prison. 

