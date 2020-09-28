New sports gear shop opens in Bristol

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - The Cool Motion Outdoor Sports shop in Bristol is officially open for business. The shop opened this weekend with a fundraiser and a gear swap program. Customers could trade in their old goods for discounts on new equipment or store credit. Co-owner Chris Morrissey says he’s been building his business for the past two years, performing mobile repairs for clients since 2018, until he was finally able to buy his own space. He says so far, it’s proving a profitable endeavor.

“We were hoping to get at least a couple thousand dollars a day and we’ve doubled that," Morrissey said. "So not all of that’s our money, but a lot of it is store credit and stuff like that, so hopefully it’ll give us some business in the future.”

Morrissey says the store has inventory for sports of all seasons and offers gear repairs.

