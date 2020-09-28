NH task force OKs allowing 100% capacity for retailers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The governor’s economic reopening task force has approved updated guidance allowing full capacity at retail stores, which have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Retailers have been limited to half capacity, and while some sectors like garden centers have done well, some clothing stores have seen sales drop by 80%. Nancy Kyle, head of the state’s retail association, says allowing stores to return to 100% capacity will be critical to the holiday shopping season.

The task force sent its recommendations to the governor and public health officials for approval.

