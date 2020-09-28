Advertisement

NY man charged with DWI after crashing into horse and buggy

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DICKINSON, N.Y. (WCAX) - A New York man faces drunk driving charges after plowing into the back of a horse and buggy in Franklin County, sending two people to the hospital.

It happened Saturday on Route 11B in the town of Dickinson. New York State Police say Howard King II, 33, of Potsdam, was trying to pass the horse and buggy and instead rear-ended and tried to flee.

Two people in the buggy were taken to the hospital in Malone with injuries. Two other teen passengers were not hurt.

King was stopped and arrested for DWI.

