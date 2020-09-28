Positive COVID-19 cases reported at Rutland long-term care facility

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Two employees and at least one resident have tested positive for the coronavirus at a long-term care facility in Rutland.

Vermont health officials say testing is underway at the Mountain View Center of all 150 staff and 110 residents after they learned of the two positive cases Friday.

The Vermont Health Department’s Kayla Donohue says in these situations, they recommend frequent testing of all residents and staff. “That usually happens every three to seven days. So, we’ll do some subsequent rounds of testing for everyone associated with the facility. And we do that until we have no new identified cases for fourteen days,” she said.

She says the goal of repeat testing people who test negative, is to identify cases as early as possible and isolate those individuals to prevent the spread. As of Monday afternoon, everyone had been tested and they are waiting for more results to come back. “When there is under six cases associated with an outbreak, we’re not releasing the specifics around the case counts, but we are aware of positives associated with the facility," says Donohue.

At this facility, officials say all residents are screened for symptoms every eight hours. Staff is screened at the beginning of every shift.

As of Sunday evening, there have been 167 COVID-19 cases associated with long-term care facilities in Vermont. That number includes residents and staff. Thirty-two of those people have died.

Donohue says Mountain View is being cooperative with the health department and the rapid response team is optimistic. “We’re looking at this as kind of a success right now. We were alerted of these positives almost immediately. We were able to get testing done very quickly with very fast turn around times from our state labs," she said.

Mountain View issued a statement Monday saying: “At this time, Mountain View Center is not offering outside visitation to family members due to two employees and a resident testing positive for COVID-19. All are currently asymptomatic. Prior to the positive tests, the center was conducting outside visits. To make things easier for families, we continue to offer the ability for families and loved ones to perform video conferencing calls using Zoom technology or window visits and we are updating families via regular video conference calls.”

Mountain View is operated by Genesis HeathCare, which manages a total of 361 elder care homes nationwide.

