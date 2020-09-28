Rutland police chief contract renewed

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland City’s Police Chief will be keeping his job for another five years.

City officials have announced that Chief Brian Kilcullen will stay on the job till at least 2025. Kilcullen moved to Rutland from Schenectady, New York, to be the new chief in 2015. At that time, Kilcullen was filling a job that had been held by interim chiefs for several years before him.

“I’m excited. It’s a great community, incredibly supportive of the department -- the board, the mayor -- really supportive of everything we do, everything we’re trying to do, and our focus has been on involving the community in what we do. And how effective we are is really a function of how active the community is. So, we are fortunate to have a really incredibly active community," Kilcullen said.

He says his goal for the next five years is to continue focusing on the community by being responsive to its needs.

Related Stories:

Rutland mayor to take action on police, fire chief decisions

Rutland police hold community meeting on crime

Rutland crime rate benefits from data-driven policing

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.