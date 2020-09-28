Scott praises lawmakers response to COVID-19

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is praising the state’s lawmakers for putting politics aside to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a message to House lawmakers at the close of the 2020 session on Friday, Scott said he was proud of the way both the House and the Senate regrouped after the COVID-19 outbreak in March, “reorganized and found a way to conduct the work of the people, outside the walls of the Statehouse.”

He said lawmakers' “helped set us on the right path and it helped save lives.”

