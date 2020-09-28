Advertisement

St. Johnsbury School closes for COVID cleaning

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:51 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Johnsbury School students will switch to remote learning Monday after one person tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to medical privacy laws, the school will not release the name of the individual.

Starting Monday, the school will shift to online learning for all Pre-K through 8th grade students.

No students will be allowed into the building, but staff will be coming in to disinfect.

