Survey finds many of Vt. COVID refugees short-timers

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new survey of people who moved to Vermont to “shelter in place” during the pandemic shows fewer than half plan to stay.

The survey from the Vermont Futures Project, the Center for Research on Vermont, and UVM shows 35 percent of the more than 200 respondents are likely or very likely to stay in Vermont. It found 70% live in rural areas and 40% are younger than 35.

Most of the survey takers had a previous connection to Vermont either through birth or family or friends.

The survey found 44 %had a second home but the survey suggests THEY are considering making Vermont their permanent home.

The New York Times last week reported the state’s regular summer influx swelled by approximately 10,000 according to some economists, raising hopes among state officials that it could ease the state’s looming demographic problem. The report cited Winhall as among the southern Vermont towns besieged with new residents.

