Vermont man charged with attacking police during Portland protests

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (WCAX) - A White River Junction man is facing federal charges in Portland, Oregon for allegedly charging at police officers with a shield during a protest.

Charles Comfort, 24, is facing a federal civil disorder charge. Authorities say police were trying to move a crowd back in June that had rolled dumpsters in the street and set off fireworks. That’s when they say Comfort charged at officers carrying a black shield. They say he also kicked an officer.

Comfort pleaded not guilty and was released until his trial.

