Vermont planetarium plans first big expansion in 125 years

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - The Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury is planning its first expansion in 125 years.

The plans call for a three-story, 6,000-square-foot addition of glass and wood framing. The addition would house space for modern, hands-on exhibits focused on meteorology and astronomy, and an elevator to provide access to the museum’s balcony. Museum Executive Director Adam Kane says the museum has received $600,000 in funding for part of the project. Officials are awaiting word on a $2 million grant application.

Kane said the museum originally developed plans for a much larger addition more than a decade ago, but over the years many of the museum’s needs were addressed in other ways.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)