BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Do you run with your dog? If so, there are a few things you should keep in mind.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Dr. Erin Forbes, a veterinarian at Mountain View Animal Hospital in Essex Junction, about things that dog owners need to keep in mind if they bring their canine companion out on a run.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.