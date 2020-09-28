Walk wherever you want for this year’s event to end Alzheimer’s

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s looked different this year to meet COVID-guidelines. Rather than hosting the event at a single venue, the Vermont chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association decided to let participants host their walk wherever they wanted. More than 100 teams of more than 400 people participated. The association created a “promise garden” Sunday morning at the Shelburne Museum for the registration deadline. Leaders, like Jenna Smith, Development Manager for the Vermont chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, says the socially distanced event is still bringing people close together.

“Our event has been impacted by the pandemic," Smith said. "But we have over 400 people walking throughout the state. I think it brings people together to see that we’re all doing this in our own way.”

For more information on this year’s walk and how to donate, visit the Alzheimer’s Association’s website.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.