BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Finally, after a stretch of very dry weather, we do have some rain in the forecast!

A frontal system will be moving in from the west Tuesday, which will bring some showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two during the afternoon. During the evening and overnight hours the rain will become heavier and steadier, especially in eastern parts of our region closer to NH. We could be getting an inch or more of rain, but rivers are quite low from the lack of rain this summer and at this point we expect them to be able to handle the rain expected Tuesday night. Rain will taper off late Wednesday.

Another batch of rain will be moving up the coast on Thursday but it looks like it will be staying to the east of our region.

Temperatures will be cooling down and it will feel like fall once again for the end of the week and the weekend. There will still be the chance of showers on Friday and Saturday.

