By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, all! We are headed for another unusually warm day to start this new work week. But we really need some rain, and that will be happening by mid-week.

We’ll see a mix of sun & clouds today, and for the first time in a long time, we’ll get a few showers scattered about, but they won’t amount to much. It will be partly cloudy & a little muggy again overnight.

A frontal system will be moving in from the west on Tuesday, accompanied by showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. As we get into the evening hours, and especially overnight, a heavy, steady rain will be coming through, especially the farther east you are. That heavier, steadier rain will last into the first part of Wednesday. We could be getting an inch or more of rain in some spots.

The rain will taper off late Wednesday. Another slug of heavy rain will move up along the coast early Thursday, but right now it looks like it will stay well to our east. We will get just a few showers during the day.

It will start to slowly turn cooler by the end of the week. Friday & Saturday will be a bit unsettled with the chance for a few showers each day. Then we’ll finally dry out on Sunday.

The first weekend of October will definitely feel like fall, with highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

We haven’t had any measurable rain in the Burlington area since the 13th. It has been too dry lately, so that rain will be welcome. -Gary

