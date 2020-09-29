Advertisement

Burlington High School officials to provide update on search for temporary facility

By Erin Brown
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School District is hosting a town hall Tuesday evening to discuss the next steps for Burlington High School after PCB contamination shut down the building earlier this month and sent students back to full-time remote-learning.

District Superintendent Tom Flanagan says they are looking for a large alternative space for students to return to in-person learning. He says the space needs to be wide open so they could divide the space into classrooms and practice physical distancing and provide a healthy learning environment.

Flanagan says the goal of the town hall is to inform parents of this plan and to get their feedback. “One of the things we’re really committed to is making sure we’re having open and transparent engagement and communication with our families and our staff. We know there are a lot of concerns out there and we want to hear from our community. We want to listen to our community. When we listen, we make better decisions,” he said.

Flanagan says there are 970 students at the high school so it will be harder for the district to find an alternative learning space for them than it will be for the technical center students, since they’re a smaller group. He says they’re looking at a few options in the area, but before they make any decisions they have to take cost into consideration.

Our Erin Brown will have an update on the meeting on the Channel 3 News at 11.

