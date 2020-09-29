Burlington library takes a closer look at banned books

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Banned Books Week is Sept. 27-Oct. 3.

The annual event began in the 1980s and takes place at libraries across the country as both a celebration of the freedom to read and a warning about attempts at censorship.

The Fletcher Free Library in Burlington will recognize Banned Books Week with “Warning! A Banned Books Community Reading” on the Library Lawn on Wednesday, from 3-6 p.m.

“Looking back, I’m surprised at the books that make it on the banned book or the challenge book list... Harry Potter, for instance, is one of them. The Bible is one of them. And so it’s all for different reasons,” said Mary Danko of the Fletcher Free Library.

Danko told our Cat Viglienzoni people would be surprised what other books have been banned from schools and establishments in the United States throughout history. Watch the video for the full interview.

