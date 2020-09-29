Can DNA analysis shed new light on Vermont cold case?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police hope a new partnership will uncover new leads in a 16-year-old mystery.

Brianna Maitland disappeared in 2004. The 17-year-old had left her job at the Black Lantern Inn in Montgomery when she went missing. Her car was found the next day backed into an abandoned building a mile from the restaurant.

Police think Maitland was a victim of foul play.

Over the years, they have chased many leads but none have yielded any answers.

Now, they’re hoping a Texas business can help them. Our Dom Amato spoke with Vt. State police Det. Sgt. Angela Baker to find out why. Watch the video for the full interview.

