Can DNA analysis shed new light on Vermont cold case?

By Dom Amato
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police hope a new partnership will uncover new leads in a 16-year-old mystery.

Brianna Maitland disappeared in 2004. The 17-year-old had left her job at the Black Lantern Inn in Montgomery when she went missing. Her car was found the next day backed into an abandoned building a mile from the restaurant.

Police think Maitland was a victim of foul play.

Over the years, they have chased many leads but none have yielded any answers.

Now, they’re hoping a Texas business can help them. Our Dom Amato spoke with Vt. State police Det. Sgt. Angela Baker to find out why. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for the fundraising page.

