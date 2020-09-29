Cigarette butts likely cause of fire that damaged Hinesburg mobile homes

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A mobile home is considered a total loss following a fire that investigators believe was sparked by a cigarette butt.

The Hinesburg Fire Department responded to the fire at a home on Hillview Terrace a little after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Heavy fire was already seen on the fornt porch when crews arrived. No one was home at time. The neighboring home also sustained heavy fire damage. Crews weren’t able to stop it earlier because of ammunition inside the home caught fire, causing stray rounds to shoot from the home. The Fire Chief was hit by a round, he sustained a minor injury.

Investigators say cigarette butts were found in pine needles under pine shrubs next to the home. They believe that’s how the fire started, and it then spread to both homes. The investigation is on-going.

