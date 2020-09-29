Dodson on new job directing transformation of Burlington Police

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington has a new director of police transformation.

Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, appointed Kyle Dodson, the president and CEO of the Burlington area YMCA, to the post last week.

So what exactly will Dodson do for the city? Our Dom Amato spoke with him. Watch the video to see the interview.

