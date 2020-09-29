Advertisement

FEMA grants to repair ‘high hazard’ New Hampshire dams

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
New Hampshire plans to offer federal grant money to repair dozens of “high hazard” dams across the state.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports that the Federal Emergency Management Agency launched a program this year that will give the state nearly $500,000 to be dispersed among municipalities, nonprofits and dam owners. The funds will be used specifically for dams that could be deadly or destructive if they failed. The Association of Dam Safety Officials reports that as of 2018 160 of the states 3,000 dams had “high hazard potential.”

An investigation by the Associated Press last fall found 30 high hazard dams in New Hampshire and nearly 1,700 nationally.

