Fire destroys Barton mobile home

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A mobile home is considered a total loss after a fire in the south end of Barton.

Firefighters say it happened Monday night on LaClair Lane.

Three departments responded to the fire but the trailer could not be saved.

No one was injured. And we’ve learned several dogs escaped. They’re OK and being cared for at a neighbor’s home.

We don’t yet know what sparked the blaze.

