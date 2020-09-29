Indoor shooting range to break ground

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A groundbreaking ceremony is being held Tuesday for Parro’s Gun Shop and Police Supplies Inc.'s indoor range.

Harry Parro, the owner, says it will be Vermont’s only indoor public shooting range.

He says this will create 20 new jobs in the Waterbury area and provide the much needed training for first time buyers.

Tuesday’s ceremony is expected to be small and Parro says covid-19 guidelines will be followed.

