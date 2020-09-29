Invasive spotted lanternfly found in NH, Massachusetts

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - An invasive pest that feeds on valuable trees and vines was found at a New Hampshire nursery and in two towns in eastern Massachusetts this month.

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources announced Friday that two dead specimens of the spotted lanternfly were identified in Milford and Norwood. In New Hampshire, the Agriculture Department says nursery workers and state inspectors killed several adult spotted lanternflies and identified egg masses on red maple trees that came from Pennsylvania.

WWLP-TV reports that the flies, which are about one-inch long and gray with black spots and red underwings, were brought into Massachusetts on materials shipped from Pennsylvania counties that are under a spotted lanternfly quarantine.

