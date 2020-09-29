Advertisement

James Patterson awards $500 grants to thousands of teachers

In this Aug. 30, 2016 file photo, author James Patterson poses for a portrait in New York.
In this Aug. 30, 2016 file photo, author James Patterson poses for a portrait in New York.(Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of schoolteachers will receive $500 grants from author James Patterson to help students build reading skills, especially as schools struggle to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Whether students are learning virtually at home or in the classroom, the importance of keeping them reading cannot be underscored enough,” Patterson said in a statement Tuesday.

“Reading teaches kids empathy, gives them an escape when they most need it, helps them grapple with harsh realities, and perhaps most importantly, will remind them that they are not alone — even if they’re unable to see their teachers, classmates and friends in-person,” he said.

The grant program is administered by Patterson and by Scholastic Book Clubs, which will provide teachers 500 club points to go with the $500 from Patterson. Out of more than 100,000 applicants, 5,000 teachers will receive grants and club points.

Tuesday’s announcement marks the sixth installment in the Patterson Partnership for building home and school libraries. Patterson, one of the world’s best-selling novelists, has given more than $11 million to teachers, along with millions he has given to bookstores, libraries and literacy organizations.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) previews first presidential debate

Updated: moments ago
|

National

Assange may end up at Colorado Supermax jail, UK court told

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. prosecutors have indicted the 49-year-old Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks' publication of secret American military documents a decade ago.

National

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) reacts to Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|

News

Watch Live: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is raising alarm about the emergence of a handful of coronavirus hot spots in New York.

National

NFL’s Titans, Vikings suspend in-person activities because of COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL says the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings are suspending in-person activities after the Titans had three players test positive for the coronavirus, along with five other personnel.

Latest News

News

Police looking for missing New York couple

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The New York State Police say James Helm Sr., 76, and his wife Sandra, 70, of Moira, were last seen Sunday evening.

National

Dying winds give crews hope in Northern California fires

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By JANIE HAR
Dry winds that gave the flames a ferocious push appeared to have eased by Monday evening and firefighters were feeling “much more confident.”

Coronavirus

Florida's local leaders worry about Phase 3 reopening

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
Bars and restaurants are packed after Gov. Ron DeSantis reopened Florida, but some are concerned that caution is being thrown to the winds.

National

Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|

National

Rapper Lil Yachty arrested for driving 150 mph in Ferrari

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Georgia State Patrol arrested rapper Lil Yachty this month after he was allegedly caught driving more than 150 mph on an Atlanta highway.

National

France to ban use of wild animals in circuses, marine parks

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The measures will also bring an end to mink farming, where animals are raised for their fur, within the next five years.