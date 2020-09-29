Advertisement

Justice Ginsburg buried at Arlington in private ceremony

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington.
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been buried in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Ginsburg was laid to rest Tuesday beside her husband and near some of her former colleagues on the court.

The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18. Former law clerks of Ginsburg line the stairs.
The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18. Former law clerks of Ginsburg line the stairs.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Washington last week honored the 87-year-old Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18, with two days where the public could view her casket at the top of the Supreme Court’s steps and pay their respects. On Friday, the women’s rights trailblazer and second woman to join the high court lay in state at the U.S. Capitol, the first woman to do so.

Arlington, just over the Potomac River from Washington, is best known as the resting place of approximately 400,000 service members, veterans and family members. But Ginsburg is the 14th justice to be buried at the cemetery.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pumpkin tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
There's a special tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at a farm in the Upper Valley.

News

Burlington library takes a closer look at banned books

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
The Fletcher Free Library invites the community to look at recent and past banned or challenged books. Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Mary Danko from the library about censorship and what the library is doing to bring attention to that banned literature.

News

Burlington library takes a closer look at banned books

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Banned Books Week is Sept. 27-Oct. 3. The annual event began in the 1980s and takes place at libraries across the country as both a celebration of the freedom to read and a warning about attempts at censorship.

Coronavirus

Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.

National

Florida man shoots through his own windshield, dashcam shows

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
The man says he was threatened by another driver who pulled a gun first.

Latest News

News

Can DNA analysis shed new light on Vermont cold case?

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Dom Amato
New information about the investigation into a Vermont teen's disappearance 16 years ago. A state police detective told our Dom Amato why police think a Texas company could help lead them to new information in the Brianna Maitland case.

News

Newly restored recreation path opens in Burlington

Updated: 32 minutes ago
A recreation path with a view has reopened in Burlington. The Rock Point trails are just off the Burlington bike path.

National Politics

GOP senators praise Trump pick ahead of confirmation fight

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, is on Capitol Hill on Tuesday for a day of meetings with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other pivotal Republican senators in preparation for her fast-track confirmation before the Nov. 3 election.

National

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) reacts to Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|

News

Fire destroys Barton mobile home

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A mobile home is considered a total loss after a fire in Barton.