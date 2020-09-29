Advertisement

Kimball Avenue Bridge to be closed for more repairs

By WCAX News Team
Sep. 29, 2020
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Kimball Avenue bridge in South Burlington will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday at 8 AM for more repairs.

It was damaged a few years ago and then damaged again during the Halloween storm of 2019.

A permanent one could begin construction by the summer of 2021, but for now, crews will work on repairs for the temporary bridge in place.

They expect it to reopen on Thursday by 4 PM.

