Middlebury College employee tests positive for COVID-19

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Middlebury College is trying to find out if anyone at or outside the college may have contracted coronavirus from one of its employees.

An employee is sick with COVID-19, and the health department has started contact tracing.

The college informed faculty, staff, and students on Monday.

That person is in isolation and doing well according to school officials.

They also say the transmission risk is low but the health department is investigating.

The employee is the only known active case on campus.

