Advertisement

New California law prompted by crash that killed Kobe Bryant

Bryant died in January
A Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant mural in Brooklyn, New York.
A Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant mural in Brooklyn, New York.(Source: AP/STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 9/25/20)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has approved legislation prompted by the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.

The bill signed Monday makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized photos of deceased people at the scene of an accident or crime.

Reports surfaced after the January crash that graphic photos of the victims were being shared by eight deputies.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the department has a policy against taking and sharing crime scene photos, but it does not apply to accident scenes.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pumpkin tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
There's a special tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at a farm in the Upper Valley.

News

Burlington library takes a closer look at banned books

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
The Fletcher Free Library invites the community to look at recent and past banned or challenged books. Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Mary Danko from the library about censorship and what the library is doing to bring attention to that banned literature.

News

Burlington library takes a closer look at banned books

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Banned Books Week is Sept. 27-Oct. 3. The annual event began in the 1980s and takes place at libraries across the country as both a celebration of the freedom to read and a warning about attempts at censorship.

Coronavirus

Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.

National

Florida man shoots through his own windshield, dashcam shows

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
The man says he was threatened by another driver who pulled a gun first.

Latest News

News

Can DNA analysis shed new light on Vermont cold case?

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Dom Amato
New information about the investigation into a Vermont teen's disappearance 16 years ago. A state police detective told our Dom Amato why police think a Texas company could help lead them to new information in the Brianna Maitland case.

News

Newly restored recreation path opens in Burlington

Updated: 33 minutes ago
A recreation path with a view has reopened in Burlington. The Rock Point trails are just off the Burlington bike path.

National Politics

GOP senators praise Trump pick ahead of confirmation fight

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, is on Capitol Hill on Tuesday for a day of meetings with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other pivotal Republican senators in preparation for her fast-track confirmation before the Nov. 3 election.

National

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) reacts to Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|

News

Fire destroys Barton mobile home

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A mobile home is considered a total loss after a fire in Barton.

National Politics

Justice Ginsburg buried at Arlington in private ceremony

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Last week, Washington honored the Justice Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18, with two days where the public could view her casket at the top of the Supreme Court’s steps and pay their respects