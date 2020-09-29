Newly restored recreation path opens in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A recreation path with a view has reopened in Burlington.

The Rock Point trails are just off the Burlington bike path.

The more than 2 miles of trails in the woods lead up to a cliff walk along Lake Champlain.

Officials say the three-year restoration project on the 154 acres was completed by several groups including the city of Burlington, the Lake Champlain Land Trust and the Episcopal Church which has owned the land since 1854.

The area was dedicated to John Ewing, who died a few years ago and was an advocate for updating the path.

“Enjoy these trails, enjoy these woodlands, the views, the lake, now and forever and remember the legacy of our friend John Ewing,” said John Bossange of the Parks Foundation of Burlington.

The path is open to the public.

