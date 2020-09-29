Advertisement

NTSB: Regulators failed at jobs in NY limo crash that killed 20

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Federal investigators examining the 2018 crash of a stretch limousine that killed 20 people in upstate New York say state regulators repeatedly failed to oversee a poorly maintained vehicle with corroded brakes.

National Transportation Safety Board members are expected to vote later Tuesday on a final report on the deadliest transportation disaster in the United States in a decade.

The crash killed 17 family members and friends celebrating a birthday along with the driver and two bystanders.

The victims included four sisters and three of their husbands.

Staff members tell the board that the limousine’s brake system was corroded and that the brake line was crimped.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

