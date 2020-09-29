Police looking for missing New York couple

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New York authorities are searching for a missing Franklin County couple.

The New York State Police say James Helm Sr., 76, and his wife Sandra, 70, of Moira, were last seen Sunday evening. There were no immediate details from authorities on the circumstances surrounding their disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at (518) 873-2750.

