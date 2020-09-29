Pumpkin tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

PLAINFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - There’s a special tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at a farm in the Upper Valley.

The women who run the Edgewater Farm in Plainfield, New Hampshire, created an RBG pumpkin. It’s complete with glasses, a black robe and even a gourd for a gavel.

The farmers say it’s an important tribute to a woman who fought for equal rights.

“We are all extremely strong women that do what we need to do and don’t need men per se. And she inspired so many people in so many different ways, it was just really great to honor her this way,” said Sophia Lurie of the Edgewater Farm.

The “presiding” pumpkin has been up for about a week. Those who created it say it’s even more fitting on a farm as farming is an industry traditionally dominated by men.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.