Advertisement

Scott to hold COVID-19 briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will be holding a pandemic press conference Tuesday morning.

Watch live at 11 a.m. on Channel 3 and WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

We expect an update on the number of cases in the state, including the response to an outbreak at the Mountain View Center long-term care facility in Rutland that was first reported Monday.

Education officials could also elaborate on schools being allowed to move into phase three, including giving schools more flexibility in grouping students, allowing schools to use gyms and cafeterias, and opening sports competitions between schools.

The state’s travel map and other modeling will also be updated.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported a total of 1,745 coronavirus cases in the state and 58 deaths. A total of 161,925 tests have been conducted, 536 travelers are being monitored, 8,801 have completed monitoring and 1,590 have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

Ethics experts see national security concern in Trump’s debt

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The politically damaging revelations about Trump’s tax avoidance, however, are perhaps less concerning than word the president is holding hundreds of millions of dollars of soon-to-mature debt.

News

Vermont NAACP branches to pay protester citations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As racial justice protests in Burlington enter their second month, Mayor Miro Weinberger has threatened that the city will issue citations for protesters occupying Battery Park. In a show of solidarity, the Vermont branches of the NAACP have offered to pay citation fines and fees for nonviolent protesters.

News

Groundbreaking for indoor shooting range

Updated: 4 hours ago
A groundbreaking ceremony is being held Tuesday for Parro’s Gun Shop and Police Supplies Inc.'s indoor range.

News

Essex Selectboard discusses tax impacts of merging town, village

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
On Monday night, Essex finance director Sarah Macy explained the tax impacts of merging the town of Essex and the village of Essex Junction versus separating them.

Latest News

News

Kimball Avenue bridge to be closed for more repairs

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Kimball Avenue bridge in South Burlington will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday at 8 a.m. for more repairs.

News

Cigarette butt likely cause of Hinesburg mobile home fire

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A mobile home is considered a total loss following a fire that investigators believe was sparked by a cigarette butt.

News

Kimball Avenue Bridge to be closed for more repairs

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Cigarette butts likely cause of fire that damaged Hinesburg mobile homes

Updated: 9 hours ago
Cigarette butts likely cause of fire that damaged Hinesburg mobile homes

News

Middlebury College employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Middlebury College is trying to find out if anyone at or outside the college may have contracted coronavirus from one of its employees.

News

Essex select board discusses tax impacts of merging town, village

Updated: 9 hours ago
Essex select board discusses tax impacts of merging town, village