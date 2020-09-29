Scott to hold COVID-19 briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will be holding a pandemic press conference Tuesday morning.

We expect an update on the number of cases in the state, including the response to an outbreak at the Mountain View Center long-term care facility in Rutland that was first reported Monday.

Education officials could also elaborate on schools being allowed to move into phase three, including giving schools more flexibility in grouping students, allowing schools to use gyms and cafeterias, and opening sports competitions between schools.

The state’s travel map and other modeling will also be updated.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported a total of 1,745 coronavirus cases in the state and 58 deaths. A total of 161,925 tests have been conducted, 536 travelers are being monitored, 8,801 have completed monitoring and 1,590 have recovered.

