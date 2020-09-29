St. Johnsbury students resume hybrid learning

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Students at the St. Johnsbury School are back in the classroom after a positive case of COVID-19 was reported on Sunday night.

The superintendent, Brian Ricca, decided it was best for all students in the school to learn remotely on Monday, while the state finished contact tracing with the student.

Ricca says their schools and communities were able to provide the health department with accurate information, which helped the process go smoothly.

“Encourage our schools and our communities to really take all of this seriously. Keeping a contact log, if you’re in somebody’s classroom, or any space for more than fifteen minutes and six feet, put a name down and at the very least, you can be eliminated from being contacted. And I think that’s why we were able to get back to close to normal,” Ricca said.

Ricca also says by teaching through the hybrid model it made contact tracing easier.

Their school has more than 700 people on any given day, but by cutting the class sizes in half, he says they eliminated their spread.

