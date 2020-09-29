Tax protester in 2007 NH armed standoff to remain in prison

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man will face more time in prison stemming from a monthslong armed standoff with U.S. marshals in 2007 over a tax evasion conviction that led to the discovery of explosives and booby traps on his property.

A judge decided Tuesday that Edward Brown, 78, should serve about 17 additional years.

He had originally been sentenced to 37 years in prison after the standoff at his fortress-like home.

His wife, Elaine Brown, was released earlier this year after serving over 12 years.

Edward Brown had argued resentencing him would be unconstitutional.

Prosecutors had recommended that he stay in prison.

