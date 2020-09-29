Unemployed Vermonters still waiting on additional $100 from state

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Unemployed Vermonters are still waiting for that extra $100 a week from the state.

The money is meant to soften the blow people felt this summer when the $600 Congress paid for ran out.

That $100 a week is accounted for in the new budget yet to hit the governor’s desk.

The state will use CARES Act money to pay for the $100 boost but Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, says they haven’t decided whether to backdate those payments or not.

