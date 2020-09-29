Advertisement

Vermont NAACP branches to pay protestor citations

Protesters camp out in Burlington's Battery Park.
Protesters camp out in Burlington's Battery Park.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - As racial justice protests in Burlington enter their second month, Mayor Miro Weinberger has threatened that the city will issue citations for protesters occupying Battery Park. In a show of solidarity, the Vermont branches of the NAACP have offered to pay citation fines and fees for nonviolent protesters.

“The right to peacefully protest should never be beholden to nor threatened by capitalist means of controlling the narrative of resistance,” said Rutland Area NAACP president Tabitha Moore. “Rest assured, the Vermont branches of the NAACP will do whatever we can to ensure that those seeking justice in Battery Park will neither be intimidated nor impeded by laws designed to maintain compliance through monetary threats. Too often money is used to force people into silent acceptance of racism and other systems of supremacy. The least we can do is remove that barrier.”

Protestors have demanded the firing of three violent Burlington police officers—Jason Bellavance, Cory Campbell and Joseph Corrow—who used excessive force against members of the public, as well as other police reforms including changes in disciplinary policies and use of body cameras. In evidence of the power of collective protest, Jason Bellavance recently announced his resignation.

These demands come at a time when police departments across Vermont are under scrutiny and traffic stop data statewide shows continued racial bias. Indeed, a recently published study by Dr. Stephanie Seguino of UVM shows that Black drivers in Burlington are more likely to be stopped—and much more likely to be ticketed, arrested, or searched—than white drivers, even though searches of Black drivers are less likely to result in contraband.

“Our ancestors and their allies marched hand in hand towards collective liberation and we, their descendants, are still marching and still fighting the good fight,” declared Windham NAACP president Steffen Gillom. The NAACP acted as a shield against injustice then and we intend for this organization to act as one now."

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Indoor shooting range to break ground

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ground breaking ceremony for indoor shooting range.

News

Essex select board discusses tax impacts of merging town, village

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
On Monday night, Essex finance director Sarah Macy explained the tax impacts of merging the Town of Essex and the Village of Essex Junction versus separating them.

News

Kimball Avenue Bridge to be closed for more repairs

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Kimball Avenue bridge in South Burlington will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday at 8 AM for more repairs.

News

Cigarette butts likely cause of fire that damaged Hinesburg mobile homes

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A mobile home is considered a total loss following a fire that investigators believe was sparked by a cigarette butt.

Latest News

News

Kimball Avenue Bridge to be closed for more repairs

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Cigarette butts likely cause of fire that damaged Hinesburg mobile homes

Updated: 8 hours ago
Cigarette butts likely cause of fire that damaged Hinesburg mobile homes

News

Middlebury College employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Middlebury College is trying to find out if anyone at or outside the college may have contracted coronavirus from one of its employees.

News

Essex select board discusses tax impacts of merging town, village

Updated: 8 hours ago
Essex select board discusses tax impacts of merging town, village

News

3 ways New Yorkers can vote in 2020 elections

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
New York Voters can vote in-person, by early voting or request a mail-in ballot

News

Vet offers tips for running safely with your dog

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Dr. Erin Forbes, a veterinarian at Mountain View Animal Hospital in Essex Junction, about things that dog owners need to keep in mind if they bring their canine companion out on a run.