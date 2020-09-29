What will North Country school replace ’Indians’ nickname with?

PERU, N.Y. (WCAX) - After retiring its controversial Native American nickname and mascot over the summer, a Clinton County, New York, community now has to come up with an alternative.

The Peru Central School Board is holding a meeting Tuesday night to discuss what will replace “The Indians” nickname. The board voted to retire the name in July after what they called years of incremental changes and discussions. They set up a task force to develop a new Peru sports nickname.

Residents, who have been mixed about the nickname retirement, are now being asked to help in the rebranding effort. Officials are hoping to come up with four different choices and then put it up for a vote to students and the district. The school board will have the final say.

