Wildlife Watch: 2020 brings big changes to Vermont deer hunting seasons

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Attention Vermont hunters -- have you marked your calendars yet? You might want to circle October first -- that’s the new archery season start date this year.

No matter how you hunt, deer hunters in Vermont will see changes in 2020. Our Ike Bendavid spoke with Nick Fortin, the deer project leader with Vermont Fish & Wildlife to walk through the other changes.

Click here to find out more about changes in seasons and other regulations.

