Wolves sweep Knights in H.S. volleyball
Plus, H.S. scores for Monday, September 28th
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - H.S. scores for Monday, September 28th
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
S. Burlington 3 Rice 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
S. Burlington 3 Rice 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Brattleboro 2 Green Mt. 0
Lyndon 3 Craftsbury 1
BOYS SOCCER
St. Johnsbury 3 N. Country 0
Winooski 8 Richford 1
FIELD HOCKEY
Windsor 6 Springfield 1
Burlington 3 Middlebury 0
Lyndon 3 N. Country 2
