Advertisement

Wolves sweep Knights in H.S. volleyball

Plus, H.S. scores for Monday, September 28th
By Mike McCune
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - H.S. scores for Monday, September 28th

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

S. Burlington 3 Rice 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

S. Burlington 3 Rice 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Brattleboro 2 Green Mt. 0

Lyndon 3 Craftsbury 1

BOYS SOCCER

St. Johnsbury 3 N. Country 0

Winooski 8 Richford 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Windsor 6 Springfield 1

Burlington 3 Middlebury 0

Lyndon 3 N. Country 2

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

H.S. Sports Scores for Saturday, September 26th

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Football, Soccer, Field Hockey, and Volleyball all begin seasons

Sports

Tyson Training Others in Gap Year

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Former Rutland and current Colby star interning with trainer in North Carolina

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Sports

Mitchell’s Corrigan leads on and off the field

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
The senior from Fairfax was recently named President of the NECC Student-Athlete Advisory Council

Latest News

Sports

H.S. Fall Sports: Games can begin, but challenges remain

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
Plus, Colchester is ready to hit the ground running with three games Saturday.

Sports

H.S. Fall Sports: Games may be played starting Saturday

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:55 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
State moves to Step III of return plan for schools, opening the door for high school games to be played starting Saturday.

Sports

Davison chooses not to race at 2020 Worlds

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
Cites pandemic-related health concerns for making decision not to compete in upcoming World Championship and World Cup events in Europe.

Sports

Added Headaches for Co-op Teams?

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Burlington-South Burlington Seawolves have additional issues to overcome in COVID era

Sports

Corliss Seals Second Consecutive King of the Road Title in Style

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Barre native claims checkers in final race to clinch back-to-back championships

Sports

Hoped for start of the H.S. fall sports season put on hold

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:00 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
With Vermont schools still in Step 2 of return plan, games cannot begin next week