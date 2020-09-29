Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Finally after several weeks of dry weather, a solid soaking rain is on the way!

A cold front is moving through from west to east with showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. In addition, an area of low pressure will be riding up that front from the south together with another low off the SE U.S. coast to bring us a batch of heavy rain overnight. Steady rain will taper off to scattered showers on Wednesday, and cooler air will be following in for the end of the week.

It will still be a bit unsettled on Thursday with the chance for a few showers, but there will be a better chance for some showers on Friday with an upper level disturbance passing through.

Our timing will be pretty good, we expect to dry out in time for the weekend. We’ll see partly sunny skies both days, with highs only reaching the 50s during the day, and overnight lows in the 30s and low 40s.

