Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! This whole month of September has been very dry, but it will be closing out with some very wet weather.

A cold front will be moving through from west to east today, accompanied by showers & possibly a thunderstorm or two. An area of low pressure will be riding up that front from the south and combining with another low off the SE U.S. coast to bring a batch of heavy rain overnight. The rain will be steady through the morning hours on Wednesday, tapering off to scattered showers in the afternoon.

Once the front goes through, it will be turning cooler with temperatures closer to normal (normal high in Burlington is now 65°). It will still be a bit unsettled on Thursday with the chance for a few showers. There will be a better chance for some showers on Friday with an upper level disturbance passing through.

We’ll dry out in time for the weekend. Both Saturday & Sunday will be partly sunny, but on the cool side, with highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s and low 40s.

The next chance for showers will come on Monday. -Gary

