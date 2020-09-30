Advertisement

46 million jobs on the line due to air travel collapse

Industry may not recover until 2024
The collapse in aviation caused by the coronavirus pandemic could wipe out up to 46 million jobs worldwide, according to new research by the Air Transport Action Group.
The collapse in aviation caused by the coronavirus pandemic could wipe out up to 46 million jobs worldwide, according to new research by the Air Transport Action Group.(Source: CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Up to 46 million jobs are at risk because of the downturn in aviation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The industry numbers come from a report by the Air Transport Action Group.

According to ATAG’s analysis, the potential job losses stack up this way:

  • Up to 4.8 million in aviation
  • 26 million in air travel-related tourism
  • 15 million in companies that sell goods and services into the air transport supply chain or to aviation industry workers

“It is absolutely incumbent on governments to do whatever they can to help the sector get back on its feet so we can bring back those jobs and that economic activity,” said ATAG Exec. Dir. Michael Gill.

“Passengers and businesses need certainty around travel – not to be subject to random quarantine declarations and constantly changing lists of acceptable and unacceptable destinations.”

The economic activity supported by aviation could potentially pose a $1.8 trillion hit to global GDP.

ATAG said it doesn’t expect air travel to recover to last year’s levels until at least 2024.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gate Check: Can rapid COVID-19 tests at BTV ease fear of flying?

Updated: moments ago
Airline travelers will soon be able to undergo rapid coronavirus tests upon arrival at the Burlington International Airport.

Coronavirus

Hospitals feel squeeze as coronavirus spikes in Midwest

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. is averaging more than 40,000 new confirmed cases a day.

News

Vt. lawmakers vow to continue $15 minimum wage fight in 2021

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Thousands of Vermonters will see a bump in pay next year as the minimum wage increases. It’s just one initiative from a legislative session marked by a pandemic and millions in federal cash moving through the virtual Statehouse.

News

New Hampshire voters turned off by debate

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
When it comes to the first debate, we spoke with several voters here in New Hampshire who all shared a similar feeling. To put it mildly, they were not impressed.

National

Sen. John Thune reacts to first presidential debate

Updated: 10 minutes ago

Latest News

National Politics

GOP lawmakers grill Comey on leadership of Russia probe

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Republicans lawmakers on Wednesday confronted former FBI Director James Comey about his oversight of the Trump-Russia investigation during a politically charged hearing that focused attention on problems with a probe that have becoming a rallying cry for supporters of President Donald Trump.

News

COVIDCOLLEGE - clipped version

Updated: 23 minutes ago
COVIDCOLLEGE

News

GYMS - clipped version

Updated: 24 minutes ago
GYMS

National

7 injured in drive-by shooting at Milwaukee funeral home

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayor Tom Barrett says there were no fatalities Wednesday, and all of the injured were taken to local hospitals.

News

False-positive COVID test behind St. Jay school scare

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Officials say a false-positive COVID-19 test created an unwarranted scare at the St. Johnsbury School this week.

National Politics

Pelosi and Mnuchin have ‘extensive’ talks on COVID relief

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have wrapped up an “extensive conversation” on a huge COVID-19 rescue package.